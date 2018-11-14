The rural infrastructure investment scheme “Gamperaliya”, one of the main initiatives of the Yahapalana Government, has been suspended by the Ministry of Finance.

A spokesperson of the Finance Ministry stated that district secretaries have been informed of the relevant decision.

“Gamperaliya”, one of the major developmental programmes launched by the former government, was implemented in accordance with the budget proposal.

The Finance Ministry has decided to suspend the implementation of new projects under “Gamperaliya” investment scheme and to proceed with the ongoing projects.

Reportedly, a proposal in this regard is to be presented to the Cabinet of Ministers.