Ex-Govts Gamperaliya project to be suspended

Ex-Govts Gamperaliya project to be suspended

November 13, 2018   01:39 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

The rural infrastructure investment scheme “Gamperaliya”, one of the main initiatives of the Yahapalana Government, has been suspended by the Ministry of Finance.

A spokesperson of the Finance Ministry stated that district secretaries have been informed of the relevant decision.

“Gamperaliya”, one of the major developmental programmes launched by the former government, was implemented in accordance with the budget proposal.

The Finance Ministry has decided to suspend the implementation of new projects under “Gamperaliya” investment scheme and to proceed with the ongoing projects.

Reportedly, a proposal in this regard is to be presented to the Cabinet of Ministers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories