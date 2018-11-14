Intervene petitions against FR petitions taken up for consideration

-

The Supreme Court has begun consideration of intervene petitions challenging earlier fundamental rights petitions against the dissolution of the parliament.

The relevant intervene petitions have been filed supporting President’s decision to dissolve the parliament.

Ministers including Udaya Gammanpila, Vasudeva Nanayakkara and G. L. Peiris have filed the intervene petitions.

Thirteen fundamental rights petitions were filed at the Supreme Court asking it to declare that the President’s order to dissolve the parliament is illegal.

The petitions have been filed by political parties including United National Party (UNP), Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), the Tamil National Alliance (TNA), Tamil Progressive Alliance (TPA) and the All Ceylon People’s Congress, as well as other parties such as the Centre for Policy Alternatives (CPA), Attorney Aruna Laksiri and also a member of Elections Commission Prof. S. R. H. Hoole.

The said petitions have been taken up for consideration before a three-member judge bench comprising Chief Justice Nalin Perera and Supreme Court judges Priyantha Jayawardena and Prasanna Jayawardena, since last afternoon (12).