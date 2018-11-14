GAJA very likely to move closer to Sri Lanka

-

The Cyclonic storm ‘GAJA’ over the Central Bay of Bengal is now located approximately 870km away from Kankasanturai to the northeast of Sri Lanka, near latitude-13.2N, Longitude-87.2E at 05.30a.m. today (13).

It is very likely to move west-southwestwards and intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 24 hours, the Department of Meteorology said.

The system is expected to cross South Tamil Nadu coast and very likely to move closer to the northern coast of Sri Lanka during 15th November forenoon, it said issuing a special advisory.

Due to the influence of cyclonic storm winds will be strengthen over Northern and North central provinces and in the Puttalam and Trincomalee districts during 14 to 15 November 2018.

High winds (80 - 90) kmph, gusting up to 100kmph can be expected over the Jaffna peninsula. Very strong winds (60-70) kmph, gusting up to 80kmph can be expected over Mannar, Puttalam, Trincomalee, Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Killinochchi, Mullaitiv and Vauniya districts.

Showers and thundershowers at times with fairly heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in the Northern Province during 14th afternoon and 15th November 2018.

Sea areas to the North and East of the island will be very rough or high at times as the wind speed can increase up to (70-80) kmph at times. Sea areas off southern coast can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea areas off coast extending from Potuvil to Mannar via Trincomalee and Kankasanturai from today.

The fishermen, who are in deep Sea of South-west Bay of Bengal, are advised to move safer sea areas while coastal hutment dwellers are advised to move to safer places.