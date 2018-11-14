There was a chance to expel former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe from the premiership when the motion of no-confidence was brought forth against him on a previous occasion, says the Propaganda Secretary of JVP Vijitha Herath.

The former parliamentarian stated this during the Derana 360° political programme.

President Maithripala Sirisena has had the intention of ousting Ranil Wickremesinghe from premiership for quite some time, Herath claimed.

He claimed that contradictory reasons have been given by the President with regard to the removal of the former Prime Minister.

Commenting further, he said that, if the President had wanted to oust Ranil Wickremesinghe from the premiership, he should not have conspired to expel the former PM but influenced the members of his party to vote for the no-confidence motion against the former Prime Minister when it was brought forward.