Kapila Chandrasena has been appointed as the new chairperson of the SriLankan Airlines.

Chandrasena has previously served as the CEO of SriLankan Airlines till 2017 as the CEO of Mihin Lanka and Mobitel.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of SriLankan Airlines Ranjith Fernando and Director Board member Mano Tittawella resigned from their posts earlier today (13).