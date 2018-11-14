Petitions against parliament dissolution: SC decision at 5pm

-

The Supreme Court concluded the consideration of petitions against the dissolution of the Parliament, a short while ago.

The decision of the court is to be announced at 5.00 p.m. today (13), Ada Derana reporter said.

The court was adjourned until 5.00 p.m. after the conclusion of the submissions made by all petitioning parties and respondents.

Thirteen fundamental rights petitions were filed at the Supreme Court asking it to declare that the President’s order to dissolve the parliament is illegal.

The petitions have been filed by political parties including United National Party (UNP), Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), the Tamil National Alliance (TNA), Tamil Progressive Alliance (TPA) and the All Ceylon People’s Congress, as well as other organisations such as the Centre for Policy Alternatives (CPA), Attorney Aruna Laksiri and also a member of Elections Commission Prof. S.R.H. Hoole.

The petitions were taken up before a three-member judge bench comprising Chief Justice Nalin Perera and Supreme Court judges Priyantha Jayawardena and Prasanna Jayawardena.

The Attorney General this morning requested the Supreme Court to dismiss all petitions filed against the dissolution of Parliament as the President’s decision is consistent with the Constitution of Sri Lanka.

Attorney General Jayantha Jayasuriya, making submissions to the court when hearings of the petitions resumed today, stated that the Gazette notification issued by the President dissolving the Parliament was constitutional and that the President had done so through the executive powers vested in him.

The Attorney General referred to article 33 (2) (c) in the 19th Amendment, which states “in addition to the powers, duties and functions expressly conferred or imposed on, or assigned to the President by the Constitution or other written law, the President shall have the power to summon, prorogue and dissolve Parliament.”

The petitions have been filed by political parties including United National Party (UNP), Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), the Tamil National Alliance (TNA), Tamil Progressive Alliance (TPA) and the All Ceylon People’s Congress.

Organisations and activists such as the Centre for Policy Alternatives (CPA), Attorney Aruna Laksiri and also a member of Elections Commission Prof. S. R. H. Hoole have also filed petitions.

Meanwhile the intervene petitions filed challenging the fundamental rights petitions were also taken up for consideration by the court today.

Several individuals including ministers Udaya Gammanpila, Vasudeva Nanayakkara and former minister G.L. Peiris had filed the intervene petitions supporting President’s decision to dissolve the parliament.