Only president who won over minority is Sirisena  Angajan Ramanathan

Maithripala Sirisena is the only president who won the trust of the minority, said Deputy Minister of Agriculture Angajan Ramanathan.

He mentioned this at a press conference held this afternoon (13).

According to him, appointing a new Prime Minister or dissolving the parliament is not unconstitutional at all.

The Deputy Minister further said that he believes that the minority in the North and East will continue to work loyal to their party and that they will not arrive at emotional decisions like other Tamil political parties.