Temple Trees has become an orphanage  Muzammil

November 13, 2018   04:40 pm

The alleged moves to handover the leadership of United National Party (UNP) to Sajith Premadasa ahead of contesting the election is an attempt to purposely to bring his political journey to a halt, says NFF’s Mohamed Muzammil.

The Media Spokesperson of National Freedom Front (NFF) stated this addressing a press conference held today (13).

He claimed that the intention behind putting forward Sajith Premadasa as a candidate in the election, knowing that he would be defeated, is to deliberately make him unpopular with the general public, Muzammil said.

Meanwhile, he further charged, that Temple Trees has now become an ‘orphanage’ and that the UNP is barely holding on while showing the power they receive ‘internationally’.

The JVP, which is supporting the UNP, has to face a number of issues at present and its members hold the commemoration of ‘November Heroes’ on one day of the year while they are at Sirikotha for the rest of the 364 days, Muzammil alleged.

Commenting further, he said that holding an election to call for public opinion is not undemocratic under any circumstance.

