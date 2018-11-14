Speaker calls special party leaders meeting

-

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya has called for a special party leaders’ meeting tomorrow (13), in the wake of the court order suspending the Gazette issued on the dissolving the Parliament.

A party leaders’ meeting, chaired by the Speaker will be convened at 8.30 am tomorrow (13) at the parliamentary complex, the Speaker’s Office said.

The Supreme Court today issued an interim order temporarily suspending the Gazette notification issued by the President on the dissolution of Parliament and calling for fresh polls.

The court also issued an interim order on the Elections Commission preventing the holding of a general election.

The interim order were issued effective until December 7.

Prior to the Gazette issued on the dissolving of Parliament the President had issued a Gazette to reconvene the prorogued parliament on November 14th at 10 am.