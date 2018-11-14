President convenes National Security Council

November 13, 2018   10:52 pm

The National Security Council convened a meeting today (13) under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, the President’s Media Division said.

The National Security Council met at 8.00 pm and the President discussed the security situation in the country.

The President had advised the Commanders of the tri-forces and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to continue maintaining the peace in the country.

