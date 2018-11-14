Fishermen warned of very rough seas in next few days

-

The Cyclonic storm ‘GAJA’ which is over the Central Bay of Bengal is very likely to move west-southwestwards and intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 24 hours, according to the Meteorology Department.

The cyclonic storm is now located approximately 700km away from Kankasanturai to the northeast of Sri Lanka, near latitude-13.2N, Longitude-85.6E.

Due to effect of the above system, winds can strengthen and seas will be very rough over sea areas off coast extending from Potuvil to Mannar via Trincomalee and Kankasanturai in next few days.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea areas off coast extending from Potuvil to Mannar via Trincomalee and Kankasanturai, the department said.

Showers or thundershowers can be expected at several places in the deep sea areas extending from Mullaitivu to Kankasanturai.

Winds will be North-westerly to Westerly over the sea areas around the island and speed will be 30-40 kmph.

Sea areas to the North and East of the island will be very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (70-80) kmph at times. Sea areas off southern coast can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph.