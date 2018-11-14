No Confidence motion against PM and new Cabinet

November 14, 2018   09:52 am

A No Confidence motion on Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and the new Cabinet of Ministers has been handed over to the Speaker.

Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) handed over the relevant no confidence motion, stated JVP MP Vijitha Herath.

Meanwhile, former Leader of  House Lakshman Kiriella stated that the no-confidence motion has been approved.

The no-confidence motion has been presented by JVP MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake while it was seconded by MP Vijitha Herath.

