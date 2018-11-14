Permanent High Court Trial at Bar has decided to take up the case against the former President’s Chief of Staff Gamini Senarath and 4 others daily, starting from tomorrow (15).

The case was taken up before Special High Court judge-bench consisting of Justices Sampath Abeykoon, Sampath Wijeratne and Champa Janaki Rajaratne today (14).

The judge bench issued summons for the fourth witness of the case, President’s Counsel Kalinga Indrathissa, to appear before the court to testify in the case.

When the case was taken up on November 12, the Special High Court rejected the preliminary objections filed by the defendants and ordered to conduct the hearing of the case.

Subsequently, the defendants had pleaded guilty for the indictments filed against them.

The Attorney General had filed the case against the defendants under the Public Property Act for allegedly misappropriating Rs 500 million funds belonging to Litro Gas Lanka by investing in ventures including the Helanko Hotels & Spa hotel project, from 1st of February 2014 to 20th January 2015.

Piyadasa Kudabalage and Neil Bandara Hapuhinna and Lasantha Bandara have been named as the other three defendants of the case.