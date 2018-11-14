Parliamentary election not suspended  Dinesh

November 14, 2018   10:51 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

Parliamentary election is not suspended and it is a myth dispersed by UNP leaders, says Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

He stated this at the press conference held yesterday (13) at the Prime Minister’s Office.

The Supreme Court order only temporarily suspended the gazette notification on dissolution of Parliament and we respect the decision, he said.

Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva, addressing the meeting, stated that the decision of the Supreme Court was rendered from a three-judge bench; however, since this situation concerns the Constitution of the country, they expect to call for a judge bench consisting of either nine or eleven justices.

Minister Wimal Weerawansa commented that Speaker Karu Jayasuriya has no legal authority to reconvene the Parliament today as the positions of parliamentarians have been suspended with the issuance of the gazette notification on dissolving the Parliament.

