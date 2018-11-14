State Minister Vadivel Suresh to also resign

State Minister Vadivel Suresh to also resign

November 14, 2018   11:41 am

-

State Minister Vadivel Suresh also says that he will resign from his ministerial portfolio and support the United National Party (UNP).

He had held talks with the UNP after the adjournment of Parliament due to the uproar in the chamber during the vote on the no-confidence motion against PM Mahinda Rajapaksa and the new Cabinet.

The UNP Badulla District MP had met and pledged his support to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on October 28 while he was sworn in as the State Minister of Plantation Industries the following day before the President.

Meanwhile Minister Wasantha Senanayake also says that he will resign from his ministerial portfolio.

He had also accepted a ministerial portfolio in the new Cabinet and was sworn in as the Minister of Tourism and Wildlife.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories