State Minister Vadivel Suresh to also resign

-

State Minister Vadivel Suresh also says that he will resign from his ministerial portfolio and support the United National Party (UNP).

He had held talks with the UNP after the adjournment of Parliament due to the uproar in the chamber during the vote on the no-confidence motion against PM Mahinda Rajapaksa and the new Cabinet.

The UNP Badulla District MP had met and pledged his support to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on October 28 while he was sworn in as the State Minister of Plantation Industries the following day before the President.

Meanwhile Minister Wasantha Senanayake also says that he will resign from his ministerial portfolio.

He had also accepted a ministerial portfolio in the new Cabinet and was sworn in as the Minister of Tourism and Wildlife.