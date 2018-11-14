New Chairman appointed for SriLankan Airlines

New Chairman appointed for SriLankan Airlines

November 14, 2018   12:08 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

Secretary to the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation G.S. Vithanage has been appointed as the new Chairman of the SriLankan Airlines.

The appointment was made by the Secretary to the Treasury S.R. Attygalle.

This was mentioned in the press release issued by the Director of Information of Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs M. Ali Hassen today (14).

Meanwhile, Kapila Chandrasena was appointed as the new chairperson of SriLankan Airlines yesterday (13), however, a new appointment for position has been made this morning.

The Chairman of SriLankan Airlines Ranjith Fernando and Director Board member Mano Tittawella resigned from their respective posts yesterday (13).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories