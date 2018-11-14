122 MPs signed no confidence against PM & Cabinet - Ranil

-

UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe says that 122 parliamentarians have signed the motion of no confidence against the Prime Minister and the new Cabinet, which was passed in a voice vote.

Speaking during a press conference at the parliamentary premises, he stated if anyone wishes to challenge this they too are ready to challenge them.

Wickremesinghe also stated that he has the support of the majority in the Parliament.

“Today is a historic day. The parliament voted that the three gazettes which have been in question are illegal and that the purported government of Mahinda Rajapaksa does not have the confidence in the House,” he said.

He stated that this is what is required under Article 42 of the Constitution and it has been fulfilled. “Yesterday we got a historic decision which was the stay order confirming the superiority of the Constitution and today the Parliament, the political arm, has acted by showing that there is no one here in the purported administration who can claim to have a majority.”

He said that when the courts issued a stay order, the parliament was summoned by virtue of the Gazette of the President. “It was not by the order of the Speaker.” As the President did not make the statement of government policy, the parliament had decided its business, he said.

At that time MP M.A. Sumanthiran of the TNA moved that standing orders be suspended and a vote was taken in accordance with standing orders, he said. Thereafter the Chief Opposition Whip, Mr Anura Kumara Dissanayake, moved the motion that these gazettes are illegal and this purported government does not enjoy the confidence of the House, he added.

“There were disturbances, but there were no speakers. So the Speaker put it to vote and he declared it passed by a voice vote,” he emphasized.

“After that he offered to take the vote by name, a roll call. But he was prevented from doing so and the Speaker has declared the motion carried by a voice vote.”

Wickremesinghe said that 122 Members of Parliament have now informed the Speaker that they voted in favour of the resolution.

“That the majority of the House. It cannot be challenged.”

“But if anyone wants to challenge it they can move a resolution challenging the Speaker’s decision tomorrow. We can put it to vote and I can tell you it will be defeated,” he said.

The UNP leader said that if necessary they can even pass another resolution saying that the Speaker’s ruling is correct.

“So those decisions are the one that are applied. It is incorrect to say the Parliament broke up without a decision. It’s a breach of the Parliament’s powers and privileges. When Parliament takes a decision it should be recorded,” he said.

The former Prime Minister said this is another victory for the people. “One by one we are confirming that the Constitution is the main law of the land, that the Constitution should apply.”

“And now we have proved that there is a purported administration which does not enjoy the support of Parliament and therefore its illegal.”

“This is also to inform government servants and the police that you cannot carry out illegal orders they must carry out the orders of the lawful government,” Wickremesinghe said.

He stated that the “purported government” that has lost the confidence of the people has no right to be there.

He said that government has now ceased to exist and that they will now be taking steps to ensure that the government in place two weeks ago, before October 26, “still continues as it should be.”