President will take necessary constitutional steps - Samarasinghe

President will take necessary constitutional steps - Samarasinghe

November 14, 2018   03:32 pm

-

The President will take necessary constitutional steps after he receives the letter from the Speaker regarding the no-confidence motion, Co-Cabinet Spokesman Minister Mahinda Samarasinghe said.

He stated this in response to questions from journalists during the weekly Cabinet press briefing held today (14).

He also said that the incumbent Prime Minister will continue to serve in his position until the President issues a Gazette notification appointing a new Prime Minister.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories