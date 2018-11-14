President will take necessary constitutional steps - Samarasinghe
November 14, 2018 03:32 pm
The President will take necessary constitutional steps after he receives the letter from the Speaker regarding the no-confidence motion, Co-Cabinet Spokesman Minister Mahinda Samarasinghe said.
He stated this in response to questions from journalists during the weekly Cabinet press briefing held today (14).
He also said that the incumbent Prime Minister will continue to serve in his position until the President issues a Gazette notification appointing a new Prime Minister.