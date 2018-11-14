Tillakaratne Dilshan joins SLPP

-

Former Sri Lanka cricket captain Tilakaratne Dilshan has obtained membership of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

He had received his party membership from former MP Jayantha Ketagoda.

According to reports, Dilshan is likely to contest the forthcoming General Election.

Tillakaratne Dilshan served as the captain of the Sri Lanka national cricket team, across formats between May 2010 and January 2012.

Dilshan made his international debut in 1999 and was part of the Sri Lanka team that won the World Twenty20 in 2014. He appeared in 87 Tests, 329 ODIs and 78 T20 games for Sri Lanka.

Tillakaratne Dilshan, a cricketer with notable skill in all aspects of the game, became the 5th player in international cricket to score centuries in all forms of the game.

He is also well known for the pioneering of his signature shot, ‘Dilscoop’ – an improvised shot over the wicketkeeper’s head.

He announced his retirement from international Cricket in 2016.