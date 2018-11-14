Dissolving parliament presidents worst unconstitutional decision  Tilvin

November 14, 2018   05:50 pm

General Secretary of Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) Tilvin Silva says that he is grateful towards everyone who supported to defeat the conspiracy of establishing governments through the ‘back door’.

The decision made by Supreme Court with regard to the president’s decision is historical, he said.

Out of all the unconstitutional decisions taken by the President, the worst decision was dissolving the parliament, according to Silva.

