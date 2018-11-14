Parliament accepted Mahinda as Prime Minister  Dinesh

November 14, 2018   06:00 pm

Mahinda Rajapaksa was accepted as the Prime Minister at the Parliamentary session held this morning (14), according to the Leader of the House Dinesh Gunawardena.

He stated this addressing a press conference held at the Parliament Complex following the no-confidence vote against Rajapaksa.

The manner in which the Speaker behaved during the Parliamentary session today has completely violated the traditions of the Parliament, he further said.

Gunawardena alleged that the main intention of the Speaker is to drive the country towards anarchy by acting against the Parliamentary traditions.

 

