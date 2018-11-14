Glad SL Parliament is fulfilling constitutional role once again  US envoy

November 14, 2018   06:18 pm

US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Alaina B. Teplitz says she is glad that the Sri Lanka Parliament is once again fulfilling its constitutional role.

The newly appointed US envoy was among a large number of foreign diplomats present in the Gallery during the parliamentary session this morning.

A motion of no confidence was brought against the new government led Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa which was passed in a voice vote, amidst an uproar as members of the government opposed the move.

“Honored to attend reconvening of Sri Lanka Parliament this morning to see democracy in action. Very lively but glad this institution is once again fulfilling constitutional role,” Ambassador Alaina B. Teplitz said in a tweet.

 

