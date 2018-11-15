Navy salvage sunken bulldozer in Kalu Ganga reservoir

-

Naval divers attached to the Diving Unit of Eastern Naval Command, started a diving operation to salvage a sunken bulldozer at Kalu Ganga reservoir in Laggala area in Matale on last 9th November and they completed the task successfully.

This bulldozer belongs to RMT Construction Company which had joined in the construction work and was unable to withdraw from the site due to increasing water level in Kalu Ganga reservoir.

Reportedly, it was about 70 feet submerged by 23rd October 2018. The machine weighs nearly 28 tons, according to the Navy.

Accordingly, in response to a request made by RMT Construction Company on the directives of Naval Headquarters, the Naval diving team comprised of officers, senior and junior divers attached to the Command Diving Unit (East) worked together to lift up the submerged bulldozer amidst severe difficulties.