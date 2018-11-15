UNP to take ruling partys seats in Parliament

November 15, 2018   08:56 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

The Parliament is scheduled to convene again at 10.00 a.m. this morning (15).

Prior to the convening of the Parliament, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya will assemble the party leaders for a meeting to determine the agenda of the Parliament.

Meanwhile, Minister Susil Premajayantha stated that the no-confidence motion that was passed during the Parliamentary session yesterday (14) is unacceptable.

UNP MP Ajith P. Perera claims that Mahinda Rajapaksa possesses no authority for the seat of the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will be making a special statement regarding the no-confidence vote against him and the future plans of the government, Minister Vasudeva Nanayakkara stated.

However, PM Rajapaksa has no right to make a special statement as such, claimed Parliamentarian Patali Champika Ranawaka.

MP Dilan Perera and Minister Anura Priyadarshana Yapa also commented on the no-confidence motion that was passed in the Parliament yesterday (14).

However, MP Sujeewa Senasinghe emphasized that the United National Party (UNP) would take up seats of the governing party in the Parliament. 

