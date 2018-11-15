Twenty-one year old arrested with Kerala Cannabis

A youth has been arrested near the Nochchimotai Junction in Vavuniya over possession of Kerala Cannabis.

The arrest has been made in a vehicle search conducted by the Vavuniya Police. According to the Police media spokesperson, the suspect had been transporting the cannabis on a bus en route to Kataragama.

Police have seized 1 kg of Kerala Cannabis on the 21 year old suspect from Mahabulankulama area in Anuradhapura.

The arrested youth will be produced before the Vavuniya Magistrate’s Court today (15). Vavuniya Police is conducting further investigations on the matter.