Twenty-one year old arrested with Kerala Cannabis

Twenty-one year old arrested with Kerala Cannabis

November 15, 2018   09:50 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A youth has been arrested near the Nochchimotai Junction in Vavuniya over possession of Kerala Cannabis.

The arrest has been made in a vehicle search conducted by the Vavuniya Police. According to the Police media spokesperson, the suspect had been transporting the cannabis on a bus en route to Kataragama.

Police have seized 1 kg of Kerala Cannabis on the 21 year old suspect from Mahabulankulama area in Anuradhapura.

The arrested youth will be produced before the Vavuniya Magistrate’s Court today (15). Vavuniya Police is conducting further investigations on the matter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories