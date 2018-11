-

The United National Party (UNP) has decided to conduct a public rally to ‘ensure the victory of democracy’.

UNP Parliamentarian Harshana Rajakaruna stated that the rally will commence at the Lipton roundabout this afternoon (15) at 2.00 p.m.

Public forces including Maha Sangha, professionals and civil organizations will take part in this rally, MP Rajakaruna further said.