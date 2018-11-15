Will not recognize any PM or Cabinet hereafter  Speaker

-

Speaker says hereafter he will not accept any Prime Minister or Cabinet of Ministers in the parliament since a No Confidence motion had been passed yesterday (15).

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya mentioned this at the parliamentary session held today (15).

He says that he will not recognize all current ministers, state ministers, deputy ministers as well as the current Leader of the House and the Chief Government Whip.

“I can be challenged only within the parliament. Outside of the parliament, I cannot be criticized”, he further said.

The Parliamentary session commenced at 10 am this morning; however, proceeding of the session has been obstructed due to the behavior of the parliamentarians.

The Parliament reconvened today following its adjournment last morning (14).

A no-confidence motion was passed against PM Rajapaksa and the new Cabinet during the Parliamentary session yesterday.