Two nabbed with heroin worth Rs 12.6m in Kaduwela

The Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) has arrested two suspects with a haul of more than 1 kilogram of heroin worth around Rs 12.6 million in the Kaduwela area.

Acting on information received, the PNB officers apprehended the suspects while they were transporting the 1.057kg of heroin by car, which has also been taken into custody.

The suspects, aged 36 and 27, are residents of Kaduwela and Kataragama.

The arrested suspects are to be produced at the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court by police who will seek detention orders to detain them for seven days for further inquiries.