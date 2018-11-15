We are ready to show majority again  Ranil

UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe says that they are prepared to show the majority once again if President Maithripala Sirisena refuses to accept the Speaker’s letter.

Speaking at the UNP rally held this evening (15), says that the majority voted for the no confidence motion against Mahinda Rajapaksa and his Cabinet and that the President cannot refuse accepting Speaker’s letter on this matter.

“Some speak of establishing a minority government. However, a minority government can only be established if there is no opposition for it. If there is an objection, a vote should be taken”, says Wickremesinghe.

He said, “We are not scared of holding an election; but only constitutionally. An unconstitutional election would bring about issues in legality when we win”.

Wickremesinghe says, “When we come back to power, we can hold any election; even a Presidential election. We can even hold both a general election and presidential election together. However, we will only do it according to the constitution.”

“Sirisena-Rajapaksa collaboration has lost the parliament. They are being boycotted by both the parliament and the country. They only have the executive powers and the media left for them now. We should remove that executive power as well”, said UNP Leader.

“We shall hold protests around the country and hold mass rallies to establish a government of our own”, he further said.