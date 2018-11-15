President meets Speaker, UNF, TNA & JVP leaders

-

A special meeting is currently underway between President Maithripala Sirisena, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya and the leaders of the parties that supported the no-confidence motion brought against the Prime Minister and the government in Parliament.

Leaders of the United National Front (UNF), Tamil National Alliance (TNA) and the Janatha VImukthi Peramuna (JVP) are participating in the meeting with the President, which is taking place at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

The issue over the no-confidence motion, against the PM and Cabinet appointed by the President, as well as the political crisis prevailing in the country is expected to be discussed during the meeting.

The move comes in the wake of the letter sent by the President to the Speaker of the House accusing the latter of “ignoring the Constitution, Standing Orders and parliamentary traditions” when passing the no-confidence motion in Parliament yesterday (14).

The Speaker had responded to the President with his own letter, in which he stated that the country has plunged into a serious disorder owing to the decision taken by the President on October 26.

Meanwhile the Parliament is expected to reconvene tomorrow afternoon after it was abruptly adjourned this morning as a result of arguments and clashes between MPs from the government and the opposition.