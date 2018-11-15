Sri Lanka Cricket CFO further remanded until Nov 21

November 15, 2018   08:03 pm

The Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Sri Lanka Cricket, Piyal Dissanayake, who was arrested by the CID for alleged financial fraud, has been further remanded until November 21 by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

When the case was taken up today (15), the Colombo Magistrate stated that the verdict on the bail application of the defendant will be issued on November 21.

The CID had sought the further remand of the defendant as the investigations pertaining to the case are still ongoing.

However, the defense attorneys had requested the court to release the defendant on bail as investigations regarding the case are predominantly completed.

Considering the submissions, the Magistrate’s Court ordered to remand Gamini Senarath until November 21.

The Chief Financial Officer Dissanayake was arrested following a complaint filed with the CID pertaining to an alleged attempt of the CFO to transfer to an offshore account USD 5.5 million connected to the broadcasting rights of the current England tour of Sri Lanka.

