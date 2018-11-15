Handunnetti condemns unruly behaviour of MPs before the Speaker

November 15, 2018   09:51 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

The group of MPs that represented PM Mahinda Rajapaksa behaved in an unruly manner at the parliament that forced the Speaker to leave his seat, says MP Sunil Handunnetti.

He stated this addressing the media after he left the Parliamentary Chamber today (15).

When MP Lakshman Kiriella moved a no-confidence vote against the special statement made by Mahinda Rajapaksa and the Speaker rang the bell to call for the vote, this certain group of MPs had caused immense obstruction at the moment, possibly because they were unable to prove the parliament majority, MP Handunnetti stated, commenting further.

