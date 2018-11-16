Govt. to face new no-confidence vote today

-

The Parliament is to reconvene for the third consecutive day this afternoon (16) at 1.30 p.m.

This decision was taken at the meeting of the party leaders held yesterday afternoon (15) at the Parliament complex following the adjournment of its new session.

A tense situation was reported during the Parliamentary session yesterday, after the conclusion of the special statement made by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

After the PM concluded his speech, MP Lakshman Kiriella moved a motion of no-confidence against the statement made by Rajapaksa.

The Speaker had then inquired whether the House would like to go for a vote on that, resulting in objections from members of the ruling party.

However, it was reported that a new motion of no-confidence is to be moved against the government at the Parliamentary session today.