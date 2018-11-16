MPs entering chamber subjected to body search

-

The party leaders’ meeting which was held today under the patronage of the Speaker has reportedly ended without any agreement being reached between the parties.

Reliable sources revealed that the meeting abruptly ended as several party representatives had stormed off from the meeting following a heated exchange.

Meanwhile all parliamentarians entering the Parliament chamber are reportedly being subjected to a thorough body search before they are allowed to enter.

Ada Derana reporter said that MPs are currently entering the chamber for today’s parliamentary session, which is scheduled to commence at 1.30 p.m.

Police Special Task Force (STF) personnel have been deployed for security at the parliamentary premises as a precautionary measure.

The MPs are being subjected to body searches one by one by STF personnel at the Parliament Complex before they are allowed enter, he said.

This comes in the wake of yesterday’s clashes inside the chamber during which certain MPs were seen wielding knife-like objects among other weapons.

A complaint has also reportedly been lodged against MP Palitha Thewarapperuma for allegedly taking a knife into the Parliament chamber.

Attorney-at-law Premanath C. Dolawatta stated that the complaint was made to the police emergency hotline yesterday (15).

Photographs and videos circulating in social media show the MP with a knife in his hand albeit it appears to be a butter knife.