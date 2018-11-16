Parliament adjourned until Nov 19 amidst chaos

-

The Speaker Karu Jayasuriya has announced that the Parliament will be adjourned until November 19.

He said that the parliament will reconvene at 1.00 p.m. on that date.

Reportedly, the Speaker has taken a vote on the removal of Clause 01 of no-confidence motion by voice instead of names.

The parliament reconvened this afternoon (16) for the consecutive date, however due to the tense situation that emerged within the House, commencing the parliamentary session was obstructed.

Police personnel had entered the Parliament chamber to control the situation due to the protest by government MPs, who are obstructing the commencement of the parliamentary session.

However, the government MPs gathered near the chair and protesting, while also occupying the chair prevented the police officers from coming close by throwing various objects at them.

As several government MPs proceeded to take away the chair of the Speaker, he attempted to take a vote on a new motion of no confidence using a microphone, while standing.

The government MPs also obstructed this by staging a protest in the chamber, while attacking and throwing various objects at the direction of the police officers guarding the Speaker.

This resulted in the Speaker’s announcement of adjourning the parliament.