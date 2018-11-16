Committed to safeguarding parliament democracy despite threats - Speaker

-

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya says that he is committed to safeguarding the parliament democracy even in the face of any threats, intimidation and interruption.

The Speaker also kindly requests the people of the country to act peacefully at this moment as responsible citizens who love their motherland, the Speaker’s Media Unit said in a statement.

Parliamentary sittings were interrupted for the third consecutive day after members of government attempted to prevent the commencing of the session and another no-confidence vote.

Members of the United Peoples Freedom Alliance (UPFA) launched a protest shortly before sessions opened with one of the members occupying Speaker Karu Jayasuriya’’s chair, thereby preventing the business of parliament.

The protest came as the United National Party (UNP) and its supporting parties were planning to reintroduce a no-confidence motion against Mahinda Rajapaksa claiming he did not have a majority in parliament.

As the Speaker entered the Parliament surrounded by police officers who were protecting him, UPFA MPs threw various objects and attacked the police officers.

Opposition MPs were also targeted in chili powder attacks carried out within the chamber amidst the commotion.