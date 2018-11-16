Produced by Sumanthiran, directed by Ranil & Karu only an actor - Susil

November 16, 2018   04:45 pm

The Speaker has failed to proceed with the parliamentary sessions, alleges UFPA MP Susil Premajayantha.

He stated this addressing a press conference held at the Parliament Complex this afternoon (16).

The Parliamentarian pointed out that the requests made by President Maithripala Sirisena last evening (15) during the special meeting with the Speaker and the party leaders have been completely disregarded at the House today.

Commenting further, Premajayantha said that MP Sumanthiran is the producer of the series of these events, and its director is the UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe, while Speaker Karu Jayasuriya is only an actor in it.

