Derana named Local Brand of the Year at SLIM Awards 2018

“Derana” won the Gold Award for ‘Best Local Brand of the Year’ at the SLIM Brand Excellence Awards 2018, a short while ago.

“Manusath Derana,” the CSR initiative of TV Derana, also won the Gold Award for ‘Best CSR Brand of the Year’ at the 17th edition of SLIM Brand Excellence, which is currently underway at the Shangri-La Hotel, Colombo.

Just 13 years old, Derana is a premium entertainment and news channel offering multichannel access including television, radio, and online services.

The recognition is a landmark honour in the growth trajectory of Derana, which has been consecutively rated No. 1 by conventional media research companies.

Derana has stayed true to its brand credo of “Protecting indigenous values while protecting our future” and has won the hearts of Sri Lankans across the spectrum with the multilingual offerings on its platforms.

Derana is synonymous with cutting edge innovative and fresh entertainment content, and has been recognised for delivering the most ethical and unbiased news and current affairs content.

With a corporate objective of “Purpose Beyond Profit”, Derana operates not only terrestrial television, radio and digital portals but also uses its influence to spearhead large scale social transformation initiatives that meet national needs.

Among them, are programs such as ‘Manusath Derana’ which has championed the cause of chronic kidney disease prevention, care and support; the ‘Derana Daruwo’ scholarship program for children of CKD affected families; the ‘Lassana Derana & Manusath Derana’ keeping Sri Lanka clean initiative and ‘Pivithuru Derana’, a drive to plant one million trees.