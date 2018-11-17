12 steps to adopting a no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister

-

The Prime Minister’s Secretary, S. Amarasekara, has issued a statement listing 12 steps that need to be followed to bring forth a motion of no confidence against the Prime Minister and for it to legally be adopted in the Parliament.

It also states that the Parliament should ensure all processes mentioned are carried according to the Constitution, Standing Orders, Parliamentary tradition and procedures.

The statement issued by the Secretary to the Prime Minister also states that the motion of no confidence brought against the former Prime Minister in April 2018 had been presented legally following such due process.

