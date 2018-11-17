Rainy condition to enhance during next few days

-

Rainy condition is expected to enhance over the island during next few days, particularly on the 18th and 19th of November, the Department of Meterology said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm may occur at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces, it said.

Misty conditions may occur at some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.

Sea Area:

Few showers may occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Potuvil to Trincomalee via Batticaloa.

Winds will be westerly to South-westerly and speed will be 20-35 kmph in the sea area extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle.

Winds will be North-easterly or variable over other sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 10-20 kmph.