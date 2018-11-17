Singaporean held with gold jewellery worth over Rs 43m

-

A Singaporean national has been apprehended at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake while attempting to smuggle gold jewellery worth over Rs 43 million.

The 45-year-old passenger had arrived in the country at 2.30 a.m. this morning (17), when he was detained by Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) officers at the airport.

He had attempted to smuggle gold jewellery weighing 7 kg and 212g concealed in his luggage and the pockets of his trouser.

PNB officers seized 229 gold bracelets, 175 gold chains, 88 necklaces, 16 gold bangles and 06 pendants from the suspect’s possession.

The Singaporean national had reportedly visited the country on four previous occasions and had admitted to smuggling the gold jewellery into the country from Singapore.