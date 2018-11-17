Three arrested trafficking over 4,000 tramadol tablets

November 17, 2018   12:48 pm

Minuwangoda Police officers have arrested three suspects for the possession of 4,008 tramadol (Apple) tablets in the Minuwangoda town.

The suspects arrested yesterday (16) aged 22, 48 and 37 are residents of Ragama and Kotugoda areas.

The stock of intoxicating pills valued at over Rs 1.2 million and the arrested suspects are to be produced before the Minuiwangoda Magistrate’s Court today (17).

Minuwangoda Police is conducting further investigations.

