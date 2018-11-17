Unidentified womans body found in Mulleriyawa
November 17, 2018 02:39 pm
The body of an unidentified woman has been discovered in the Kelanimulla area in Mulleriyawa.
Police said that the body was found in a quagmire of mud along a byroad in the area, based on information received by the police emergency hotline.
The deceased is a woman believed to be between the ages 40 – 45 while police are yet to determine whether the cause of death is suicide or murder.
Mulleriyawa Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.