The body of an unidentified woman has been discovered in the Kelanimulla area in Mulleriyawa.

Police said that the body was found in a quagmire of mud along a byroad in the area, based on information received by the police emergency hotline.

The deceased is a woman believed to be between the ages 40 – 45 while police are yet to determine whether the cause of death is suicide or murder.

Mulleriyawa Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.