UNF Parliamentarians meet the Speaker

November 17, 2018   03:46 pm

Parliamentarians of the United National Front (UNF) have held discussion with Speaker Karu Jayasuriya.

The meeting took place at the Speaker’s official residence last night (16).

The discussion reportedly focused on the motion of no confidence brought against Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and the government.

Speaking to the reporters after the meeting concluded, Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) leader Rauff Hakeem said that incumbent government has zero power and that the Speaker has notified the President in writing with regard to appointing a new Prime Minister.

