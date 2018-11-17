President instructs officials not to allow the state sector to weaken

-

President Maithripala Sirisena has instructed the heads of state institutions not to allow the affairs of the public sector and public services to weaken at any point to coordinate those affairs formally and efficiently through proper planning and goals.

The President issued these instructions during a special discussion with the heads of state institutions including the Ministerial Secretaries, District Secretaries and Chief Secretaries at the Presidential Secretariat today (17), the President’s Media Division said.

The President had stated that the political crisis prevailing in the country would be resolved in the future and emphasized that it is the duty of government officials to strengthen and continue with the affairs of the state structure and public services until then.