Semasinghe accuses Speaker of abetting murder
November 18, 2018 03:52 pm
A complaint should be filed and an investigation should be commenced against Speaker Karu Jayasuriya regarding abetting to murder, says UPFA MP Shehan Semasinghe.
He mentioned this attending a press conference held in the Prime Minister’s Office, this morning (18).
At the press conference, Semasinghe released a video recorded on MP Susantha Punchinilame’s mobile to the media.
It contained a conversation between the Speaker and MP Susantha Punchinilame during the recent violent situation in the parliament.
According to Semasinghe, When MP Punchinilame requests the Speaker to call for a party leaders’ meeting, warning that a life could be taken in this violent situation, the Speaker refuses to do so.