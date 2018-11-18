Semasinghe accuses Speaker of abetting murder

November 18, 2018   03:52 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A complaint should be filed and an investigation should be commenced against Speaker Karu Jayasuriya regarding abetting to murder, says UPFA MP Shehan Semasinghe.

He mentioned this attending a press conference held in the Prime Minister’s Office, this morning (18).

At the press conference, Semasinghe released a video recorded on MP Susantha Punchinilame’s mobile to the media.

It contained a conversation between the Speaker and MP Susantha Punchinilame during the recent violent situation in the parliament.

According to Semasinghe, When MP Punchinilame requests the Speaker to call for a party leaders’ meeting, warning that a life could be taken in this violent situation, the Speaker refuses to do so.

