All-party conference at Presidential Secretariat

President Maithripala Sirisena and UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe have arrived at the Presidential Secretariat to attend the all-party conference.

Reportedly, party representatives have also arrived at the venue to attend the meeting.

President Maithripala Sirisena has called a conference with the participation of all political parties represented in the Parliament, with the aim of bringing an end to the political crisis in Sri Lanka.

The all-party conference will be held under the patronage of President Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo at 5 pm today (18), according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Meanwhile, Speaker of the Parliament Karu Jayasuriya and Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) have turned down the invitation of the President to attend the meeting.