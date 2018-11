-

Failure of the Yahapalana government to fulfill the daily needs of the public was the main reason for the change of governments, says UPFA MP Prasanna Ranatunga.

The minister mentioned this addressing a public meeting held in Minuwangoda area.

The meeting of SLFP Minuwangoda Central Electoral Board was held yesterday (17) at the Reggie Ranatunga Memorial Hall in Udugampola.