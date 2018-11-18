All-party conference concludes

-

The all-party conference held at the Presidential Secretariat this evening concluded a short while ago, stated Ada Derana reporter.

The conference with the participation of all political parties represented in the Parliament, was called by President Maithripala Sirisena, with the aim of bringing an end to the political crisis in Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, the meeting commenced at 5 pm today with the attendance of the President, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe and representatives of political parties.

The meeting lasted nearly two and half hours, according to Ada Derana reporter.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the Parliament Karu Jayasuriya and Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) did not attend the meeting.

UNP MP Ajith P. Perera, commenting to the media after the meeting, stated that the United National Party (UNP) has the majority of over 113 and that they can prove it the President through affidavits, tomorrow morning (19).