Take vote for no confidence by name or electronic system  President

November 18, 2018   08:34 pm

-

President at the all party conference requests that the voting on the no-confidence motion in the parliament should be held by name or through the electronic system.

The all-party conference held at the Presidential Secretariat this evening concluded a short while ago.

Meanwhile, all parties have agreed to conduct parliamentary proceedings in a peaceful manner tomorrow (19), stated President’s Media Division.

Party representatives have also agreed to take a decision on the parliamentary procedures at the Party Leaders’ meeting scheduled for tomorrow.

